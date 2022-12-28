Block passports of professors who didn’t return: PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has directed to block the passports and ID cards of university professors who went abroad for PhD but did not return after completion of their course.

The committee sought names of guarantors who recommended the professors for the scholarships.

During the PAC meeting held Tuesday with Chairman Noor Alam Khan in the chair, the committee examined audit paras related to Higher Education Commission for the financial year 2019-20.

At the start of the meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan, while banning the YouTubers from covering the PAC, said only journalists are allowed in the meetings of the committee.

The committee expressed displeasure over non-participation of Chairman HEC and Rector NUML.

Executive Director of HEC said HEC had demanded a budget of more than Rs100 billion this fiscal year, but only Rs66 billion were allocated. “If there is no investment in education, the goals will not be achieved,” he said.

On the issue of sending six professors of Federal Urdu University abroad for PhD, the audit authorities said Rs45.7 million were spent on sending the professors, but they did not return after completing their study.

The HEC official said notices were issued to the defaulters but they approached the courts against the HEC.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan questioned why the NAB has not acted on these cases. The NAB representatives told the committee HEC has the list of guarantors of these professors.

The PAC ordered to confiscate 25pc security fee of the professors. It also directed to block the passports and identity cards of the said professors.

During the meeting, the audit authorities revealed irregularities were committed in the purchase of 500,000 laptops between 2013 and 2018. These laptops were purchased at a cost of Rs25.77 billion during said period.

Audit official told the committee HEC entered into an agreement with Higher Electrical Corporation to set up an assembly plant, but the agreement for local production of laptops was not implemented.

Executive Director of HEC said an assembly plant has been constructed on Raiwind Road. Due to lack of demand for higher laptops the plant is not in operation, he said.

The audit official disclosed special allowance of Rs30.5 million was given to employees of HEC Peshawar and Karachi region. It was paid against the instructions of Finance Division, he revealed.

The audit official said special allowance was given to employees of Federal Urdu University and Regional Centre Peshawar. The case was now in the Supreme Court, he said.

The PAC deferred the audit para till decision from the Supreme Court.