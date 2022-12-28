Donors’ conference in Geneva on Jan 9: Pakistan to seek US govt support to get $13bn loans for dozen projects

A file photo of man counting dollar bills. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is preparing a document for sharing details of approximately two dozen projects with an estimated cost of $13 billion for making a request to the Biden Administration to use its influence on multilateral creditors for providing loans to Islamabad.

This special document having a picture of the US and Pakistani flags is being prepared and then it will be shared with US authorities on eve of the upcoming Donors’ Conference scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023, for the reconstruction of flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

Out of $13 billion infrastructure projects, over two dozen projects would be shared that were ready for receiving investments anytime as their PC-1s were already cleared by the relevant and competent forums. There is one project known as the Flood Protection Project having an estimated cost of $4 billion and the remaining projects will be related to irrigation and others.

Out of the total reconstruction cost of over $16 billion, the government has prepared a strategy to utilise $8 billion from its own budgetary resources while the remaining $8 billion will be sought from multilateral and bilateral creditors as the financing gap is required for reconstruction in flood-hit areas. Keeping in view donors’ fatigue and involvement in other parts of the world, the government devised a strategy to spare 50 percent of resources from its own kitty for undertaking reconstruction projects over the medium term. The remaining amount of $8.2 billion will be sought from the donors’ communities in this hour of need.

Out of the $8.2 billion identified as a financing gap by Pakistani authorities, the multilateral creditors including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) committed and approved $2 billion projects for the reconstruction phase in flood-affected areas while $400 million were re-purposed by these multilateral financial institutions.

So far Pakistan received commitments of $2.4 billion and there were expectations that it would get another $1 billion from the other multilateral and bilateral creditors on the occasion of the Donors Conference in Geneva.

There are maximum expectations of $3.5 to $4 billion commitments from the Donors Conference however, it is yet to see much international community come forward to help Islamabad for undertaking the reconstruction phase in flood-affected areas in Pakistan. Pakistan will also be vying for receiving grants from donors for education, health, and other social sector areas in the upcoming Donors Conference.