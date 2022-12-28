Cholistani boy honoured

LAHORE: A boy from Cholistan was awarded a one-year fellowship by King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue at Lisbon, Portugal under KAICIID International Fellows program 2022.

He is the first Pakistani Hindu to receive an international fellowship degree from Saudi Arabia’s organization. KAICIID is an intergovernmental organization run by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Austria, the Kingdom of Spain and the Holy See as Founding Observers. Lala Chaman Lal holds a degree of computer science.

He is the youngest of two brothers born to Kirshan Ram, a farmer and herder in Cholistan, now Numberdar and ex-member of Rahim Yar Khan district council. He faced many hurdles bringing up and educating his children. Lala Chaman Lal has been engaged with youths of different faiths since 2016 and completed different trainings related to promotion of peace and interfaith harmony. As per his opinion there’s a dire need to providing youths with an open platform for upbringing their intellectual levels and accepting the masses of different faiths with open hearts. He has been working with different organizations for promotion of diversity under different projects like “Youth united for social change” and “Peace is possible together”.