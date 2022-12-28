Smuggling bid foiled; $60,000, mobile phones seized

LAHORE: Customs officials foiled two bids to smuggle liquor, mobile phones and foreign currency at Lahore Airport. Authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle 60,000 US dollars to Saudi Arabia by three accused travelling to Jeddah from Lahore. Customs officials confiscated 60,000 US dollars from them. Customs authorities also seized 30 mobile phones and 28 bottles of wine from a passenger Imtiaz who reached Lahore from UK. He was taken into custody.