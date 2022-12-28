Smuggling bid foiled; $60,000, mobile phones seized

LAHORE: Customs officials foiled two bids to smuggle liquor, mobile phones and foreign currency at Lahore Airport. Authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle 60,000 US dollars to Saudi Arabia by three accused travelling to Jeddah from Lahore. Customs officials confiscated 60,000 US dollars from them. Customs authorities also seized 30 mobile phones and 28 bottles of wine from a passenger Imtiaz who reached Lahore from UK. He was taken into custody.
Ag APPISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered a Pakistani citizen to hand over his two children to...
ISLAMABAD: China has declared that China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects have achieved major progress in 2022...
ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government and Japan International Cooperation Agency Pakistan office have decided to extend...
Ag APPISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea to grant a stay order against the ECP to act...
ISLAMABAD: Ex-Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar criticised federal government for postponement of Local government ...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf on Tuesday invited disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan to...
Comments