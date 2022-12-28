Representational image showing power grids. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday, after hearing petitions of K-Electric, hinted at directing the company to refund Rs7.43/unit to its clients in January 2023 bills on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

The Karachi-based power facility had submitted its application to the power regulator, showing its willingness to return Rs7.04/unit to power consumers. The power regulator held a public hearing on the petition on Tuesday.

Chairman Nepra Tauseef H. Farooqi chaired the proceedings, while the authority’s members from K.P Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan, from Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, and Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh were also present.

The proposed calculation was made after hearing the parties and calculating their electricity sale-purchase data for the month of November 2022.

The regulator will issue its final decision in a few days to incorporate these decisions in the consumer billings for January 2023. This adjustment/relief would be available to all user categories of KE except lifeline power consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, agricultural consumers and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS).

This would be the fifth month in a row since July 2022 the regulator has instructed K-Electric to reimburse the consumers’ specified per-unit charges.

Interestingly, in its earlier decision for October’s FCA, Nepra had decided to refund Rs2.456 per unit to consumers in their December bills, and it was being paid back and had a total impact of Rs4.11 billion on the company.

A spokesperson of the company said, “November’s FCA was lower primarily due to a reduction in the prices of RLNG, furnace oil and power purchased from CPPA-G (Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed) by 18 percent, 15 percent and 37 percent respectively as compared to September 2022.”

The FCA is incurred by utilities due to global variations in the fuel prices used to generate electricity and change in the generation mix. Furthermore, consumers also get benefits when fuel prices decline as compared to the reference month.

Regarding the FCA for September 2022, Nepra had directed K-Electric to refund Rs5.126/unit to clients in their November bills with an impact of around Rs9 billion on the company.

For August’s FCA, the KE was directed to refund Rs4.8862/unit to consumers in October bills having an impact of around Rs8.5 billion. Likewise, for July 2022’s FCA, the regulator asked the KE to pay back Rs4.117/unit in September 2022 bills.