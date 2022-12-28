US tried to kill Putin by directing major coup: Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Agencies

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the Pentagon’s directive to US officials to strike the Kremlin was an attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a report by the Russian news agency TASS, Lavrov added that Washington has gone ahead of everyone else. Some Pentagon officials threatened to attack the head of Kremlin, which was a threat to

physically eliminate the Russian head of state.

Lavrov cautioned that one should think carefully about the potential consequences of such projects if one espouses such ideas. Lavrov also reminded Western officials of their actions and statements regarding the nuclear conflict. “They seem to have a completely abandoned strategy,” Lavrov said.

It should be remembered that former British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced during an election debate that she was fully prepared to issue the order for a nuclear attack.

Referring to the provocations by the government in Ukraine, the Russian FM said that illogical provocations of the Kyiv government should also be remembered since President Zelensky asked the NATO countries to launch a premature nuclear attack on Russia. “It is beyond acceptable limits,” he said.

Russian President Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to eliminate and disarm “Nazism” in Ukraine. Russia said that this was a threat to Russia. Kyiv and its western allies say the Russian invasion is a colonial land grab.

Lavrov reiterated that there cannot be normal relations between Russia and the United States. He said that it is not possible to establish normal relations with the Biden administration from an objective point of view because it declares that one of its goals is to strategically defeat our country.

The fallout from the Russian military campaign in Ukraine and the subsequent imposition of Western sanctions on Moscow has left US-Russia relations at their lowest level in decades.