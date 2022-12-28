Israel arrests suspect over al-Quds twin bombings

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli authorities said on Tuesday they had arrested a suspect in al-Quds twin bombings that killed two people last month, charging that he identified with the Islamic State group.

Aslam Farouh, 26, an Arab with an Israeli residency card, lived between Kufr Akab, a neighbourhood of al-Quds, and Ramallah, said the Shin Bet domestic security agency and Israel Police in a joint statement.