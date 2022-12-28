Indian police probe deaths of Russian lawmaker, companion

NEW DELHI: Indian police are investigating the sudden deaths of a wealthy Russian politician who reportedly criticised the Ukraine war and his travelling companion at a luxury hotel, authorities said on Tuesday.
The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.
NEW YORK: A Republican elected to Congress in November was facing a growing clamor for his resignation on Tuesday...
TAIPEI: Taiwan on Tuesday announced an extension in mandatory military service from four months to one year, citing...
GENEVA: The Taliban must immediately revoke their policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, the UN rights...
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing...
PARIS: At least 100 Iranians arrested in more than 100 days of nationwide protests face charges punishable by death,...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli authorities said on Tuesday they had arrested a suspect in al-Quds twin bombings that killed...
Comments