Spain seizes 4 tonnes of hashish on boat crewed by Britons

MADRID: Spanish police said on Tuesday they had seized a boat carrying 4.4 tonnes of hashish off southern Spain and arrested its two British crew who were allegedly headed for Latin America.

The operation, carried out in conjunction with Britain´s National Crime Agency, saw Spanish customs agents boarding the boat in the Bay of Cadiz where it had sought shelter from a storm, a police statement said.

The vessel, which had been under police surveillance following a tip-off by the British authorities, had previously been docked at Cadiz marina, which lies on the Atlantic coast of southern Spain.