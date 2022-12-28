Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

TEHRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday Iran would show “no mercy” towards “hostile” opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death.
The “riots”, as Tehran generally refers to them, were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.
Addressing a crowd in Tehran, Raisi accused “hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents”.
“The embrace of the nation is open to all those who were lured,” said the ultraconservative president at a funeral procession for unidentified soldiers who perished during its eight-year war in the 1980s with neighbouring Iraq.
NEW YORK: A Republican elected to Congress in November was facing a growing clamor for his resignation on Tuesday...
TAIPEI: Taiwan on Tuesday announced an extension in mandatory military service from four months to one year, citing...
GENEVA: The Taliban must immediately revoke their policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, the UN rights...
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing...
PARIS: At least 100 Iranians arrested in more than 100 days of nationwide protests face charges punishable by death,...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli authorities said on Tuesday they had arrested a suspect in al-Quds twin bombings that killed...
Comments