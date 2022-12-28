Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

TEHRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday Iran would show “no mercy” towards “hostile” opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death.

The “riots”, as Tehran generally refers to them, were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.

Addressing a crowd in Tehran, Raisi accused “hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents”.

“The embrace of the nation is open to all those who were lured,” said the ultraconservative president at a funeral procession for unidentified soldiers who perished during its eight-year war in the 1980s with neighbouring Iraq.