Anas to face Abdullah in title match

ISLAMABAD: Anas Ali Shah from Punjab (Pb) defeated Usman Nadeem (Pb) 11-8, 10-12, 11-4, 11-9 to make it to the final in the National Junior Squash Championship for boys here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Tuesday.

Anas will now face Abdullah Nawaz in a title match. Earlier, in the quarter-finals, Anas Ali Shah (Pb) beat Khaqan Malik (Pb) 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.

Results: Boys’ Under-17 quarter-final: Azan Ali (Army) bt Mohammad Babar (Pb) 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, M Zaman (SNGPL) bt Rana Zohaib (Pb) 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) b t Abdul Basit (Sindh) 7-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-6, Mubeen Khan (PAF) bt Adnan Zaman (Sindh) 11-7, 11-8, 11-2.

Boys’ Under-19 quarter-finals: Anas Ali Shah (Pb) bt Khaqan Malik (Pb) 11-7, 11-6, 11-7, Usman Nadeem (Pb) bt Asher Butt (Pb) 5-9 (Retd Hurt), Huraira Khan (PAF) bt Kaleem Ullah (Pb) 11-8, 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) bt Anas Dilshad (Navy) 11-7, 11-8, 11-5.

Boys’ Under-17 semi-finals: Azan Ali (Army) bt Mybeen Khan (PAF) 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 (23 Min), Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) bt Muhammad Zaman (SNGPL) 11-7, 12-10, 10-12, 8-11, 11-7.