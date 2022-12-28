Sodhi hopes NZ will post big total

KARACHI: New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who has returned to Test cricket after four years, took 2-87 in Pakistan’s first innings which ended at 438 on Tuesday.

Ish said that patches, appearing on the wicket, may be utilized as the game progresses, saying, they first would have to do a solid job with the bat.

“Yes, after four years I have come back to Test cricket. In Pakistan’s first innings 15 overs there was a more turn on the wicket, I think, there is no more moisture but definitely there are some footmarks out there especially round the wicket for me and over the wicket for the left-arm spinners and hopefully we can utilize that as the game progresses. Yes, we have still a job to do with the bat,” Ish told a post-day news conference.

“I think the way England play is very unique,” Ish said. “It’s really good for them to play in this sort of manner but I think our Test unit in the last five to ten years have been very successful and I don’t think we need to shift too much at the moment and even today we scored three and half in an over. Its nature of the surface and the outfield allows you to score reasonably quickly here and hopefully we continue this tomorrow,” Ish said.