Vast domestic experience helped me, says Salman

KARACHI: Agha Salman hit his maiden Test hundred (103) in only his sixth game which enabled Pakistan to post 438 all out in their first innings on the second day of their first test of the two-match series against New Zealand here on Tuesday.

Salman batted with the tail-enders and did a fine job following Babar Azam’s early fall on Tuesday morning. He said that his healthy first-class career has a hand in his success in Test cricket.

“Obviously when you have played so much first-class cricket and you already have passed through such situations which happen in Test cricket. In international circuit you have to handle the pressure and the situations which are coming, I have already passed through them in the first-class cricket. And it’s not difficult for me to handle them. If your first-class career is so long then definitely it helps you in international cricket,” Salman told a post-day news conference.

He said that he feels proud of his achievement.

“I really feel proud to hit my first century in Test cricket and you cannot describe such feelings in words. When Babar got out early today responsibility came on my shoulders and my plan was to score maximum runs as possible. I will appreciate Nauman Ali also who played almost 80 balls and to stay at the wicket mattered a lot at that stage. Thanks God I scored 100,” said Salman.

“The wicket is now a bit good. I think it will go towards turn as the time progresses as patches have started to appear and I think on the last two days batting will not be that easy,” he said.

He hoped that he would also bowl on the third day on Wednesday (today).

“My condition was not good and last night I could not sleep. When I finished batting, I went onto the field but I felt giddy and that is why I could not continue fielding and so could not bowl. Hopefully if I feel well tomorrow then I will also bowl,” said Salman, who also bowls off-spin.

Salman said that he is enjoying his batting at the present order and will build on it.

“In domestic cricket I bat at No5 but obviously in international level you don’t get that which you get at the first-class cricket. I have been given a role to bat with the tail at No7 and I am enjoying this so far and will try to build on it. Its possible to get a chance up the order in Test cricket in future,” he said.