Govt lauded for giving Talash tehsil status

TIMERGARA: The members of the Talash Qaumi Islahi Jirga on Tuesday lauded the provincial government for granting the status of tehsil to Talash area in Lower Dir district.

They were speaking at a gathering, which was attended by Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, District Health Officer Dr Irshad Roghani, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Tariq Ali Khan, Dir Grand Jirga President Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Tehsil Timergara Chairman Mufti Irfanuddin, Dir Quami Pasoon President Malik Jahan Alam and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Ali said the government was taking steps to facilitate the local people. He said that no effort would be spared to resolve the issues of the people in the Malakand Division. He also announced the construction of a jirga hall in Talash tehsil.

The local elders appreciated the efforts of the provincial government and the commissioner Malakand for granting tehsil status to Talash. The elders presented the traditional cloaks and caps to the commissioner and the deputy commissioner.