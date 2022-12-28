PMLN workers convention on 31st

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is going to hold the workers’ convention here on Saturday.

“The PTI government has failed on all fronts in the province and making tall claims of its success, which is contrary to the reality as Hazara Division and rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is still the PMLN stronghold,” Riaz Ali Shah, the provincial vice-president of PMLN, told reporters after a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that the party’s important meeting earlier in the day decided to give a tit-for-tat response to its rival, PTI.

“This convention, which would be addressed by the party’s senior leaders, would determine how PMLN is ruling the hearts and minds of people in the KP and the rest of the country,” Riaz Ali Shah said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district president Zafar Mehmood said that the preparations for the workers’ convention being held on December 31, 2022, have been finalised.

“Our party is united and we will foil the conspiracies being hatched against it and its leadership,” he added.

Mehmood said that country was on the brink of bankruptcy when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) took over the government and saved it from being bankrupt.

The district president said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was striving hard to highlight the soft image of the country.