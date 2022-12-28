Festive firing claims life of child

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 12-year old child was killed when hit by stray bullet during celebratory firing in a wedding in Kari Shamozai area in the jurisdiction of Khoi Bahara Police Station here on Wednesday.

It was that some people resorted to festive firing at the wedding function of Ubaid Astarana, a resident of Kari Shamozai.

A stray bullet hit Muhammad Aqib, a resident of Kari Shamozai, in the head and killed on the spot.