Wednesday December 28, 2022
Peshawar

Fire at school doused, no one hurt

By Our Correspondent
December 28, 2022

Karachi: A fire broke out at a school in the Nursery area of Karachi on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the location and doused the flames in a timely operation.

The fire brigade spokesperson said the fire had broken out in some bushes in the school.

