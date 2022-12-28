Non-acquisition of land for graveyard: Residents to move court against Mansehra admin

MANSEHRA: The residents of the city and its suburbs on Tuesday announced to move the Peshawar High Court against the district administration, which despite having Rs200 million since 2017, didn’t acquire land for the graveyard.

“There is no space left at the graveyards for the burial of the dead, but the district administration has not acquired land for new ones,” a political worker Adil Delawar Khan told reporters.

Led by Khan, a group of locals from different localities in the city and its suburbs said they would take to the streets against the district administration if it did not acquire the land.

They said then the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had released Rs200 million in 2017 for the acquisition of land for the graveyard.

The residents said that they were considering filing a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench to take action against the district administration.

“We want all those responsible for the delay should be taken to justice under relevant laws as people are facing problems due to the shrinking space at the existing graveyards to bury their loved ones,” a resident said.

He said there should be no politics on such issues. “When the former premier released this money, a big piece of land could be acquired for the graveyard but now the prices of the land have increased manifold,” he said.