Bid to smuggle arms foiled

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday foiled a major bid to smuggle arms and arrested two persons, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Rural, Tariq Mahmood told a press conference that the police during a nakabandi on Northern Bypass recovered 59 different kinds of guns and 56 magazines from a car and arrested two persons. DSP Zahid Alam and Station House Officer Shahpur Abdul Ali were also present on the occasion.

“It is being investigated to find out if the weapons were being used for terrorism or crime,” said the SP Rural. The official said a case had been registered and two accused Shahzeb and Bawar Khan have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Customs authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport arrested a couple and recovered gold worth Rs15 million from them that they were taking abroad.