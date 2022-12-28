Dialysis unit, daycare centre inaugurated at KTH

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra on Tuesday inaugurated the newly established dialysis unit and daycare centre at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The daycare centre is designed to provide supervision and care to children during the daytime to ease the lives of the mothers who work at the KTH.

The centre will allow them to continue to work while enjoying motherhood. Daycare centre holds a capacity of approximately 40-60 children. It was completed in eight months at a cost of Rs5 million.

The 25-bed dialysis unit is equipped with sophisticated dialysis machines, cardiac monitors, a ventilator, and a centralized oxygen supply.

The dialysis unit is also providing bedside dialysis in CCUs, ICUs and to the patient on ventilators.

The dialysis unit provides a modern, comprehensive treatment programme for patients with end-stage renal disease.

The dialysis unit is providing free of charge services round-the-clock and treats more than 60 patients on a daily basis. This project was completed in eight months at a cost of Rs7.5 million.

Talking to media persons, Taimur Jhagra appreciated the KTH management and Board of Governors (BoG) for

the continuous journey towards the development of hospital infrastructure and facilities.

“We are facing cultural, political, and financial challenges but our full support is with KTH and ongoing reforms results are satisfactory and KTH has set an example in public sector hospitals,” he said.

He added that KTH was the first public sector hospital to get ISO 9001: 2015 certificate and the MTI law made the hospital autonomous to take its own decision for the development of the hospital.