Police erect 25 pickets to enhance security

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have set up 25 pickets at different points of the city with a purpose to enhance the security and to tackle any untoward incidents, a police spokesman said.

The decision was made in a high level meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan which was also attended by the Capital Police Officers (CPOs), SSPs along with other senior officers.

The IGP Islamabad ordered that all vehicles entering in capital jurisdiction will be checked and suspicious elements can be closely monitored. The meeting further decided to take strict legal action against non-sample number plates and unregistered vehicles across the city, also the motorists advised to use only excise department authorised plate’s number on their vehicles.

Foreign nationals living in Islamabad have also been advised to keep identity documents while travelling in the city. Citizens should register their tenants and employees on a priority basis at the nearest police station and Police Khidmat Markaz.