Couple held for kidnapping newborn from hospital

LAHORE : POLICE arrested a woman and her husband for kidnapping a newborn from a hospital.

A woman whose child died after birth kidnapped another newborn from Social Security Hospital, Lahore and admitted him at a private hospital against her name. The investigations of a newborn abduction case registered at Sabzazar police station revealed.

Muhammad Ameer, a resident of Kasur, had registered an FIR at Sabzazar police station that his newborn at Social Security Hospital, Multan Road, was kidnapped by an unidentified woman.

The woman had befriended the child's mother and on pretext of helping her had sped away with the child when she handed over the baby to her. The suspect then took the child to Multan Road and admitted him to a private hospital as her own child with the help of her husband. Police using CCTV footages spotted a rickshaw used for transportation of the victim child and traced it.

Following the trail of footages, police reached the child and recovered him from a house after 12 days. The arrested couple was identified as Fauzia and Naeem.

TRADER RECOVERED: A trader who was abducted for ransom in the Naulakha area has been recovered. The unidentified suspects had abducted a trader Mian Amjad who was leaving for home after work. The kidnappers had demanded Rs4 million ransom. Police on complaint found a tip about a suspect Shahbaz and arrested him.