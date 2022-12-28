Retailers reject early closure of markets decision

The retailers in the country have rejected the government’s decision of early closure of markets, urging the authorities to allow businesses to remain open till 10pm.

Tariq Mehboob Rana, the Chairman of the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP), which is the retail sector’s largest body in the country, while talking to the media here in his office on Tuesday, stated that recently announced decision by the Federal Cabinet is based on an unfounded claim of annual savings of Rs62 billion. Rather, this measure will counterproductively cause a significant plunge in revenues of up to 30 percent for retail businesses of which 'Tier-1 retailers’ are connected with the FBR-POS system. Such a sharp dip in sales will amount to several hundred billion rupees of national economic loss across the domestic economy and a proportionate drop in tax collection.

The CAP chairman urged the government to resolve the issue of early market closure in consultation with the real stakeholders, appealing the authorities that the controversial decision of early market closure should not be implemented without due consultation with retailers. He asked the government to have a proper cost-benefit analysis before pitching this ill-advised policy that favours none.

"Why is the retail sector discriminately singled out regarding energy conservation? Rana questioned. How is the annual saving of Rs62 billion calculated if wholesale markets and smaller shops in secondary cities close soon after nightfall? CAP also suggested the implementation of daylight savings in the country to make maximum use of natural light.