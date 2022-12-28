Governor meets new administrators

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Tuesday held meetings with the new administrators of Karachi, Hyderabad, and East and Korangi districts of Karachi at the Governor House.

The meeting took into consideration the situation of sanitation in Karachi and Hyderabad, development projects being carried out in the two cities, and their other civic affairs.

The governor asked the newly appointed administrators to get in touch with the people so as to resolve their issues.

“The intention and will are far more important than the authority to resolve the issues of the people,” said Tessori.