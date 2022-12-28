What could have been…

December 27 will always be a sad day for many in Pakistan. On this day we lost one of our most vibrant and dynamic political leaders: Benazir Bhutto. She was a trailblazer, becoming the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country. She was an inspiration for women across the world and launched many programmes that continue to help women and the poor today. She was also a staunch supporter of democracy and sought to make Pakistan into a proper democratic state. Unfortunately, due to interference from others and her party’s own shortcomings, her vision was never realized. Her assassination serves as a bitter reminder of what Pakistan could have been and, also, what it has become.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
In order to combat unemployment, we need to focus on education and economic growth. In Pakistan, we are lacking in...
Student politics is the most important avenue for students to express and address their concerns. After spending...
This letter refers to the article ‘The PTI’s legacy’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. I found it shocking to read that the...
This refers to the letter, ‘Indifferent’ by Malik ul Quddoos. The letter highlights an extremely important issue:...
The devastation caused by the floods in Sindh was immense. Few areas were left unscathed. Sadly, this is not the first...
It was bad politics for the PML-N to nominate Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab, just like the choice of reappointing Ishaq...
Comments