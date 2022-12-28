What could have been…

December 27 will always be a sad day for many in Pakistan. On this day we lost one of our most vibrant and dynamic political leaders: Benazir Bhutto. She was a trailblazer, becoming the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country. She was an inspiration for women across the world and launched many programmes that continue to help women and the poor today. She was also a staunch supporter of democracy and sought to make Pakistan into a proper democratic state. Unfortunately, due to interference from others and her party’s own shortcomings, her vision was never realized. Her assassination serves as a bitter reminder of what Pakistan could have been and, also, what it has become.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat