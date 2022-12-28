Jobs and schools

In order to combat unemployment, we need to focus on education and economic growth. In Pakistan, we are lacking in both of these crucial areas. If the people are not educated, they will be unable to do the jobs and make the products others will pay for. And, if the economy is growing at a slow rate, graduates will be unable to find jobs.

Not enough of our people are educated to attract the investment in industry and services that we need, while we are struggling to find jobs for those fortunate enough to have an education. Our policymakers must prioritize economic growth so that at least those with degrees can get a job. Then, we must focus on fixing our broken education system.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad