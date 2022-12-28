Student politics is the most important avenue for students to express and address their concerns. After spending decades in the wilderness, it is good to see the Sindh government trying to bring student politics back into the fold. From sky-rocketing fees to inadequate facilities, the students of Pakistan face a host of problems.
Student unions are needed more than ever to drive the changes that need to be made in our higher education system. Furthermore, student politics helps inculcate democratic values at the grassroots level and can act as a training ground for future politicians.
Mubashir Ahmed
Sukkur
