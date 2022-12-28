Cold facts

This letter refers to the article ‘The PTI’s legacy’ (December 25, 2022) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. I found it shocking to read that the national debt, trade deficit and budget deficit all reached record-breaking levels under the PTI’s stewardship. One wonders where these huge loans and budgets were spent.
Given how things have turned out, it is, perhaps, safe to assume it wasn’t on anything with long-term value. The rosy picture that Imran Khan paints of the economy under his rule exists only in his mind and the imaginations of his cantankerous devotees.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston
USA
