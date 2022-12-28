Boiling point

This refers to the letter, ‘Indifferent’ (December 27, 2022) by Malik ul Quddoos. The letter highlights an extremely important issue: the rise in the crime rate in Karachi and the lack of attention by the government of Sindh towards the problems of Karachi.

Karachi is our business capital, it is important for the country for it to be a well-functioning city. However, sadly, Karachi is far from that. How can we expect to progress as a country when our business capital is full of crime, broken roads, garbage and encroachments.

Mubarak Faryad

Khuzdar

*****

Thousands of letters and articles have been published on Karachi’s crime problem. And yet, the Sindh government is not making any efforts to deal with the problem. This has resulted in a deep feeling of alienation among the people of Karachi.

If the crime problem is not addressed, it could be the catalyst for widespread unrest in the country’s business capital. Such an event would spell disaster for the nation.

Abdul Sattar

Turbat