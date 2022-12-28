Poor management

The devastation caused by the floods in Sindh was immense. Few areas were left unscathed. Sadly, this is not the first time that heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc on the province, with the floods of 2010 also causing tremendous damage. Twelve years later, it appears the Sindh government has learnt nothing from past events.
The water management system of the province is in absolute shambles. For much of the year there is too little water in Sindh, farmers and households suffer from water scarcity. And then the monsoon arrives, bringing destruction. It is a shame that after all these years the Sindh government has failed to come up with a way to counteract the flooding and to use the rainwater for irrigation, drinking water etc. With the proper infrastructure, the monsoon rains can be turned into a blessing rather than a curse.
Ali Setharja
Khairpur
