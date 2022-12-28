Gold hits record Rs182,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs4,500 per tola on Tuesday to a new all-time high in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs182,700 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs3,858 to Rs156,636. In the international market, gold rates increased by $12 to $1,810 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs30 to Rs2,050 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,757.54. Local jewellers said prices in the local market remained higher by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.