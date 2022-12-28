Leading from the front

LAHORE: The difference between a static and growing business is in the kind of leader that manages the enterprise. Without business leadership, small business ships will circle aimlessly and eventually run out of power.

We have seen many textile leaders going into oblivion in Pakistan and some small entrants leading the market. We no longer hear about Chenab group or Sargodha Group in textiles that were once a force to reckon with.

A decade back, nobody heard about Khadi, an apparel brand launched by a middle class family.

Today it is among the top fashion brands of the country, managed prudently by a husband and wife duo.

In any business enterprise to maintain sustained business growth, the leader of the enterprise cannot just sit at the top and let things move without providing direction.

Leadership is a winning combination of personal traits and the ability to think and act as a leader, a person who directs the activities of others for the good of all. Pakistan exports over 70 percent of its textile production while only 30 percent is marketed locally.

In any global recession, most of the industry caves except few. The survivors or the enterprises that continue operating with viable production are the ones that created their own local brands. They are also in exports but have a strong presence in the local market as well through hundreds of chain stores. The local sales keep them afloat.

Business leadership, like leadership of any kind, needs to be worked at. The nucleus of business leadership is being hands-on rather than imprudent.

Leaders are expected to be good in crises - but it is more important that they do not let the crises develop. A leader identifies potential problems and solves them before they reach crisis proportions.

The business boss should have the ability to identify and reap potential windfalls. Prudent leaders analyze and plan and adapt their plans to any circumstances and opportunities that come across.

Take another example of auto parts manufacturers. The auto industry of Pakistan has a history of reaching top in some years and plummeting in some.

Twenty percent auto vendors depending on supplies to the local OEMs close the shop for good during each slump that lasts over six months. The survivors are ones with business leaders, who use the expertise of producing precision parts in other industries or explore the export market for supplying aftermarket parts. They make efforts to ensure that local auto parts supply is not more than 30 percent of their business turnover.

We need visionary leaders to provide direction without which there is no point to planning. The business leader must ensure that his/her vision is fully shared with the employees.

A true business leader puts together his vision and planning and takes appropriate action to achieve his goals.

He never shies away from the responsibility, particularly during crises.

Success would come if business leaders have confidence in their vision. They remain persistent and pursue goals dedicatedly.

A successful leader is always a good listener. Good business leaders have the ability to develop an idea; effectively plan for its implementation; execute it as second-to-none; and achieve superior results time after time. If a leader fails to prepare for any eventuality, he is preparing to fail.