Govt reluctant to raise sugar export cap on mills’ demand

LAHORE: Amid mills’ insistence, the government has shown reluctance in allowing greater quantity of sugar exports keeping in view revised lower sugarcane estimates, sources said on Tuesday.

Sugar millers are asking for a nod for exports of at least one million tonnes of sugar, but the government has for the time being allowed only 100,000 tonnes.

Sugar manufacturers claimed that price of commodity was falling in the domestic market due to higher supplies. As per latest projections, the current year’s sugarcane crop is said to be lower than the last year size on multiple factors.

According to an estimate, the country’s national production is lowered by 80,000 tonnes to 7.1 million due to the impacts of flooding in key production areas. However, consumption continues to grow with a rising population and demand from the food processing sector.

As per third-party estimates, the 2022-2023 sugarcane harvested area is slightly reduced on the impacts of floods. As a result, the 2022-23 cane sugar production forecast is lowered to around seven million tonnes. Despite a slight decline in output expected, in line with overall inflation, sugar prices are expected to increase a bit in 2022-23.

However, mills have a different view. Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Punjab zone is going to convene a general body meeting of the association on December 29, 2022 in which members from all across the country to be invited. Continuously decreasing prices of Sugar and the crisis-like situation in the sugar industry will be discussed in the meeting.

In a statement, a spokesman of PSMA said on Tuesday that the cost of production of sugar had reached Rs115 per kilogramme due to a government’s decision of increasing the support price of sugarcane from Rs225 per 40kg to Rs300 per 40kg. Moreover, the government has also increased the sales tax and other bank charges manifold.

In that regard, the sugar industry would gather to devise a future course of action that whether to stop the ongoing crushing season or take any other step, he added.

The PSMA had given suggestions to the government hoping that the government would give an export permission of at least one million metric tonnes surplus sugar, which was later reduced to 500,000 million metric tonnes.

But, the government later finally allowed the sugar industry to export 100,000 million metric tonnes of surplus sugar.

The decision brought down the ex-mill price of sugar from Rs87-88 per kg to Rs80-81 per kg. The quantity of exportable sugar is too low that international buyers are not showing interest in buying it. On the other side, the burden of payments to the sugarcane growers on sugar mills is continuously growing and the sugar mills are finding themselves unable to pay timely to the growers. Moreover, the sugar mills are not in a position to bear huge financial loss.

The spokesman said the sugar industry had appealed to the federal and provincial governments to steer the sugar industry out of the crisis otherwise the growers and the sugar sector would be badly affected.