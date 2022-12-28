Govt extends prize bonds encashment deadline

KARACHI: The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for encashment of prize bonds by a year, giving more time to the public to get their bonds withdrawn.

The new deadline for redemption/encashment of the prize bonds of Rs7500, Rs15,000, Rs25,000, and Rs40,000 is June 30, 2023, according to a statement of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Earlier, the government had fixed a deadline of June 30, 2022 for the above mentioned prize bonds.

The investors of aforesaid prize bonds can encash them at face value, convert to premium prize bonds of Rs25,000 and/or Rs40,000 (registered), or replace with special savings certificates or defense savings certificates, the central bank said.

The prize bonds can be redeemed from the SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till June, 30 2023.

The SBP said it has issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from the general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date.