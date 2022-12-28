Rupee continues to lose steam

KARACHI: The rupee continued to lose ground against the dollar for a sixth straight session in the interbank market on Tuesday, with dealers blaming delays in the IMF loan for the decline.

The local unit ended at 226.15 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 225.82. It depreciated by 0.15 percent day-on-day.

In the open market, the domestic currency lost 50 paisas to settle at 235 per dollar.

Dealers said the rupee followed a range-bound trading pattern depending on the demand and supply of the greenback in the market. Investors were worried about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme’s delay, they added.

“The IMF programme must be kept on track, and planned foreign inflows must arrive on schedule to ease the economic crisis that Pakistan is currently experiencing,” a currency dealer said.

Miftah Ismail, former finance minister, has stated that he worries about a default if Pakistan shuns the IMF at the current critical juncture.

According to traders, the pressure on Pakistani currency is still being exerted by the country's continuous political upheaval and the smuggling of US dollars to Afghanistan. Approximately $2 billion each month leaves Pakistan for Afghanistan through smuggling, misuse of Afghan transit trade, and border crossings, putting a strain on Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.

The foreign reserves held by the central bank plunged $584 million to $6.1 billion as of December 16. The reserves are enough to cover only five weeks of imports.