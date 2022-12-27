A small circle

It was bad politics for the PML-N to nominate Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab, just like the choice of reappointing Ishaq Dar as finance minister. Such practices smack of nepotism and cronyism. Sticking to a narrow network of family and close supporters has not done the PML-N, any other party and this country any favours in the past. This practice only results in more talented, capable and popular politicians being overlooked. Our country has paid a huge price for this as most people have lost faith in the democratic process. They no longer believe it can deliver and fix their problems. Furthermore, the major parties have become cults of personality or family, rather than independent political institutions with an identity that transcends any one person or family.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore