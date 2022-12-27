Economic crash

The post-Covid global economic crisis has not spared Pakistan. However, due to a combination of poor policymaking, a natural disaster and deep-rooted structural problems, Pakistan is suffering more than most. Inflation has risen to record levels and growth is declining. The inflation has led to cost-cutting at several firms, creating a rise in unemployment.
As more and more people find themselves without jobs and unable to afford basic necessities, how will the government meet this challenge and provide some relief to the people?
Moazam Rasheed
Larkana
It was bad politics for the PML-N to nominate Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab, just like the choice of reappointing Ishaq...
Many have been regularly writing, posting and protesting against the rise of crime in Karachi, all in vain. It appears...
I would like to highlight the importance of individual behaviour in curbing the incidence of road accidents in...
Do rights have any meaning in Pakistan? Although our constitution and laws guarantee several rights, there is...
I want to draw the attention of the government towards the awful condition of the roads in Ubauro. The municipal...
In the politics of Pakistan, nothing remains personal. Anything that weakens an opponent’s political career will be...
Comments