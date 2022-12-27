Economic crash

The post-Covid global economic crisis has not spared Pakistan. However, due to a combination of poor policymaking, a natural disaster and deep-rooted structural problems, Pakistan is suffering more than most. Inflation has risen to record levels and growth is declining. The inflation has led to cost-cutting at several firms, creating a rise in unemployment.

As more and more people find themselves without jobs and unable to afford basic necessities, how will the government meet this challenge and provide some relief to the people?

Moazam Rasheed

Larkana