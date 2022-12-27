Indifferent

Many have been regularly writing, posting and protesting against the rise of crime in Karachi, all in vain. It appears that the Sindh government has turned a deaf ear to the people of Karachi and will not step-up its efforts to help them safeguard their lives and property.
And why not? The Sindh government can afford to take the plight of Karachi for granted as it knows it does not need the support of the city to remain in power.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
