Road safety

I would like to highlight the importance of individual behaviour in curbing the incidence of road accidents in Karachi. If every individual plays their part in adhering to traffic and safety rules, I believe nearly half of the traffic issues would be resolved. Take the problem of jaywalking. People in Karachi can be seen crossing busy roads with complete disregard for their safety.

Even if there is an overhead pedestrian bridge nearby, many still choose to endanger themselves and commuters by jaywalking. I believe there needs to be a combination of consistent awareness and law enforcement messaging that will slowly steer the public to make better decisions while crossing roads.

Zuhair Ali Khan

Karachi