Do rights have any meaning in Pakistan? Although our constitution and laws guarantee several rights, there is practically no enforcement of these rights. For example, if we look at the issue of forced conversions, we will find nothing in our laws that justifies this practice. However, incidences of forced conversions remain widespread throughout many areas of Pakistan. When it comes to this issue, the law is not being enforced and, in some cases, the local authorities are complicit in this illicit practice.

It seems that the values enshrined in our legal framework have not been adopted by many of Pakistan’s citizens. Laws and regulations will never work unless there is a widespread consensus around them and the authorities are willing to reinforce them. Lacking consensus and will, laws and rights are just words on paper. Hence, I believe we need to educate more people about the importance of human rights and individual liberty.

Ainee Munir

Lahore