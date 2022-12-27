Bumpy roads

I want to draw the attention of the government towards the awful condition of the roads in Ubauro. The municipal corporation of Ubauro is primarily at fault. They have failed to properly repair the roads after the recent rains and floods. As a result, the roads have become highly uneven and have several potholes.

These conditions are very dangerous for the people as they increase the risk of fatal accidents. Someone at the provincial or federal level needs to notify the local municipal authorities that they have been neglecting their duties and need to repair the roads as soon as possible.

Saima Akhtar Pathan

Ghotki