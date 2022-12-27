Keeping it real

In the politics of Pakistan, nothing remains personal. Anything that weakens an opponent’s political career will be seized upon and magnified, regardless of its credibility, accuracy or ethics. For example, the leaking of private conversations and videos of politicians has nothing to do with politics or governing Pakistan. Such material is a major violation of privacy and turns our politics into a non-serious and sordid spectacle.
Furthermore, with the increasing proliferation and sophistication of voice and video editing technologies, it will become harder and harder to identify the authenticity of leaked audio and video. As a result, it will become easier to mislead the public by engaging in character assassination. We need a politics that is firmly grounded in reality and deals with the real issues of this country.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
It was bad politics for the PML-N to nominate Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab, just like the choice of reappointing Ishaq...
The post-Covid global economic crisis has not spared Pakistan. However, due to a combination of poor policymaking, a...
Many have been regularly writing, posting and protesting against the rise of crime in Karachi, all in vain. It appears...
I would like to highlight the importance of individual behaviour in curbing the incidence of road accidents in...
Do rights have any meaning in Pakistan? Although our constitution and laws guarantee several rights, there is...
I want to draw the attention of the government towards the awful condition of the roads in Ubauro. The municipal...
Comments