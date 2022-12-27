Keeping it real

In the politics of Pakistan, nothing remains personal. Anything that weakens an opponent’s political career will be seized upon and magnified, regardless of its credibility, accuracy or ethics. For example, the leaking of private conversations and videos of politicians has nothing to do with politics or governing Pakistan. Such material is a major violation of privacy and turns our politics into a non-serious and sordid spectacle.

Furthermore, with the increasing proliferation and sophistication of voice and video editing technologies, it will become harder and harder to identify the authenticity of leaked audio and video. As a result, it will become easier to mislead the public by engaging in character assassination. We need a politics that is firmly grounded in reality and deals with the real issues of this country.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu