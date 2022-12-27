CCOP okays delisting of SME Bank from privatisation list

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) on Monday approved the delisting of SME Bank from the privatisation list and explored possibilities for merging it with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) or any other bank.

The CCOP which met under the Chairmanship of Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar here on Monday decided to uphold the earlier decision to hire a Financial Adviser (FA) to undertake the envisaged leasing of the Roosevelt site for meeting up a Joint Venture project for prospective mixed-used development, through the best-suited mode of privatisation.

The PC Board approved Terms of Reference (ToR) for hiring of FA, however, the decision was put on hold on the advice of the Office of the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) mainly because of the litigation in British Virgin Islands (BVI) court in the context of Reko Diq and Tethyan Copper Co. (TCC) at that time. In the aftermath of settlement of this dispute, the Aviation Division stated that the settlement struck and the litigation suspended including enforcement proceedings in the BVI court against assets owned by PIA-IL till 15th December, 2022. The AGP further advised that in light of this agreement, PC can proceed to initiate the process of appointment of FA.

On the sale of Services International Hotel Lahore, it was told in the CCOP meeting that the hotel was constructed and operated on the property measuring 15 kanal, 03 marla & 113 sq. ft. (7,585 sq. yds.), presently a four-storey obsolete structure with a built-up area of 93,850 sq. ft.

In 2021, the open public auction was held wherein M/S Faisal Town (Pvt.) Ltd. submitted the highest bid of Rs1,951,718,500 that was approved by the CCOP in its meeting held on September 10, 2021 and ratified by Federal Cabinet on October 27, 2021. The process was completed and Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued on November 2, 2021. The buyer deposited the full payment on January 6, 2022.

On the directions of Prime Minister Office, the CCOP constituted a sub-committee under the Minister for Privatisation with representatives from Finance Division, Law & Justice Division and Secretary Privatisation Commission as Members, to review the transaction. The sub-committee after detailed deliberations decided to conduct a fresh valuation of the property through an independent valuer from Punjab-based valuers on the Panel-I list of Pakistan Banks’ Association. MIS A.J Valuers Associates (Pvt) Ltd. was selected under PPRA rules on July 28, 2022. The valuer submitted its valuation report and assessed the fresh value of Rs1,951,076,000 adopting ‘Market Value Approach’ and Rs1,461,000,000 based on ‘Residual Land Value’ or ‘Discounted Cashflow Method’. The sub-committee after due deliberations concluded that the previous valuation was reasonable at the time it was auctioned. The report of the sub-committee was presented before the CCOP whereby PC was directed to re-submit the Summary to the CCOP after seeking inputs from Law and Justice Division. Accordingly, comments were sought from Ministry of Law and Justice, which has suggested that fresh valuation matter be referred to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe and determine if the valuation is as per the prevailing market rate and in conformity with the proposed structure which can be constructed on the site.

In the meantime, the buyer, M/S. Faisal Town (Pvt.) Ltd., has issued a legal notice on October 4, 2022 due to delay in signing of sale deed, transfer of title and handing over property to him as failure to do so will invoke seeking necessary remedies from the courts.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Privatisation/Chairman Privatisation Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on government effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Federal secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

Privatisation Commission tabled a summary related to privatisation of the Services Hotel and updated the Committee on process of privatisation till date. The CCOP after detailed deliberation referred the matter to Law and Justice Division for review of its earlier advice.

PC presented a summary on privatisation of SME Bank Limited and briefed the meeting on its status. After detailed discussion the CCOP considered the recommendation of PC board and decided to delist SME Bank from the Privatisation Programme, enabling SBP and Finance Division to proceed further with alternate options.

