Polygraph shows Imran’s attacker lying: Cheema

LAHORE: Former Punjab governor and adviser to the Punjab chief minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said a suspect, who had attacked Imran Khan at Wazirabad, was trained for it and more than one assailants were involved in the incident.

Addressing a press conference, he said accused Naveed was given regular training for the attack. “His polygraph test revealed that there was no truth in what he said. The investigation has proved that Imran Khan was attacked as part of a well-thought-out conspiracy,” he added.

He said that according to the polygraph, the accused lied about some things. “The reading of the test was minus when Naveed was asked about undertaking the training. The investigation will reveal the number of the attackers. The PTI was threatened to stop the long march and the attack on Imran Khan was not condemned by the government. No PMLN leader appeared before the JIT,” he claimed. The adviser demanded cooperation with the JIT. He said that it was found only after the investigation that the accused was not alone. “Accused Naveed had left Lahore and reached Wazirabad five days before the attack. The investigation is yet to complete but one thing proved that nobody was killed by the bullet of Imran Khan’s guard. The weapons of the security guards have been cleared in the forensic test,” he added.