Salik made PMLQ’s senior VP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday made his son Chaudhry Salik Hussain as party’s senior vice president, local media reported.
PMLQ Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema has issued a notification about Salik Hussain’s appointment. A statement issued by the party said the decision had been taken in consultation with the central working committee.
Salik Hussain is member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet as he has been given the portfolio of federal minister for Board of Investment.
The development comes as cracks have deepened within the party over support to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is supported by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.
