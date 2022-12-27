‘Action under way against Katcha criminals’

SUKKUR: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Monday said that the operation against the criminals in the Katcha area of Ravaanti, Alif Katho and Shah Jo Bhello was underway.
He said that the police of Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore and Ghotki had blocked all the exit and entry points of dacoits by establishing police pickets. He said that the intelligence-based operation was underway, adding that deploying the police on one spot was not a good strategy. He said that he also talked to the Punjab Police to get their assistance in this regard.
He said that around 50 to 60 criminal gangs are activ of which 15 have now been eliminated.They were involved in kidnappings for ransom. Some of their victims included government officers too, he said.
