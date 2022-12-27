Five killed over property dispute in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: A clash between two groups over the ownership of a piece of land in Tangi area of Nowshera district led to the killing of five people on Monday morning.
Local police said the incident occurred in Tangi area where two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other over a property dispute. As a result of the massive firing, five people were killed.
