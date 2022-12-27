Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign nine MOUs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has signed different MoUs with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, here on Monday.

The signing meeting was co-chaired by Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce Pakistan and Mr. Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Uzbekistan. The meeting followed up on the initiatives undertaken between the two countries and prepare an action plan to enhance the trade turnover to USD 1 billion. They agreed to a joint action plan proposed by Uzbekistan.

The two sides agreed to implementation of Pak-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement from February 1, 2023. Uzbekistan will complete internal formalities by Jan 2023 while Pakistan has already completed them. Both sides agreed to start awareness sessions for business communities of both countries.

Both sides also agreed to implementation of transit trade agreement between the two countries. The notification of rules is now awaited from Uzbekistan side in February 2023. Both sides would take up all the issues with Afghanistan during a visit to Kabul to address the problems being faced by the Pakistani/ Uzbek Transporters. the visit would tentatively to be undertaken in last week of January 2023, after finalizing a joint agenda to be presented to Afghan side. They also agreed to formulate joint strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. A regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework would be prepared including creation of a joint fund/mechanism for upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan.

The Uzbek side informed of Uzbekistan becoming WT member in 2023 for which Pakistan offered full support. The Uzbek side requested for an off dock terminal for Uzbek Cargo at Karachi and Gwadar for which Pakistan offered full facilitation. Both sides agreed to organize trade exhibitions in each other's country and prepare strategy for e-Commerce cooperation. They also agreed to finalize MRA for SPS measures on priority basis. The Uzbekistan delegation informed Pakistan side about the incentives offered by Termiz Economic Zone, while Pakistan agreed to disseminate information to business community about it.

Earlier in a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich agreed to explore possibilities for establishing road and rail links between the two countries.

A delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister /Minister of Investment & Foreign Trade called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Monday.

The delegation comprised Kudratov Laziz Shavkatovich, 1st Deputy Minister-Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mahkamov Ilkhom Rustamovich, Minister of Transport, Siddikov Furqat Ahmedovich, 1st Deputy Minister- Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yuldashev Kahramon Anvarjanovich, Deputy Minister- Ministry of Agriculture, Ergashev Ibrohim Kenjaboevich, Chairman- Agency of Plant Protection & Quarantine and Oybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Governor SBP Jamil Ahmed, Federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and highlighted cordial and brotherly relations based on common faith, shared history and cultural affinities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Dar further underscored that constructive interaction at the top leadership level has given positive momentum to our bilateral relations which must be continued and strengthened. He highlighted the potential of cooperation in economic and investment sectors and expressed the desire of the government to further strengthen and diversify bilateral trade and economic linkages between the two countries.

Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime/Minister of Investment & Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan acknowledged the friendly and cooperative relations with Pakistan. He exchanged views to extend bilateral economic and trade relations with Pakistan and showed keen interest to establish a road and rail link between the two countries through Afghanistan.

The two sides discussed various avenues of cooperation to deepen the trade and economic partnership between the two countries including improvement of road infrastructure from Tashkent to Pakistan, Pakistan- Afghanistan- Uzbekistan Rail link, export/import facilitation, etc. The two sides agreed to enhance the current trade volume between both countries at an optimal level. The Uzbek side also sought technical support from Pakistan for its inclusion in WTO and to get GSP+ status.

The two sides expressed confidence that the scheduled meeting of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) in early February 2023 in Pakistan will further enhance bilateral economic cooperation and investment to the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Dar thanked the Deputy Prime/Minister of Investment & Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan and pledged to extend full support and cooperation of the Government to enhance bilateral economic and trade relations between both countries.