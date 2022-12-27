Two injured in gas blast

Rawalpindi: A woman and her son sustained burn injuries when a blast occurred due to gas leakage here on Monday, along the Railway Carriage Factory Road in Dhoke Hassu area.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the victims were identified as 30-year-old Sadia, and her three-year-old son, Uzaifa. The accident occurred when the woman lit a matchstick to check the gas leakage. Consequently, the fire erupted and engulfed the room.