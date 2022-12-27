17pc women seats in ICT UCs remained vacant

Islamabad: In the capital city of Pakistan, 17 per cent seats reserved for women in union councils remained vacant due to failure of political parties, women groups and civil society.

It appears that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf fielded more candidates than the combined candidates of PPP, PMLN and JUIF. These are some of the key findings of Pattan Development Organisation’s analysis of the Forms-VII of the contesting candidates available.

Perhaps due to prevailing political uncertainty, electioneering appeared to be lackluster in most of the union councils, Pattan teams observed it during their survey of the constituencies. The recent amendments in the Local Government Act 2015, further alienated the candidates from the election campaign.

Patan analysed Form-7 (list of contesting candidates) of all the categories of 99 union council seats. The analysis shows that one-fifth seats of women category in union councils remained vacant, which is unprecedented. In 2005 local elections, less than 1 per cent women seats remained vacant. On average in 2022, only 2.1 women were contesting election per seat on the contested seats. It appears Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf fielded the highest number (32%) of the total 434 women candidates, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-N having 25% share.